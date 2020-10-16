Vijay Sethupathi Signs Second Malayalam Movie Alongside Nithya Menen

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who made his Malayalam movie debut with Sanil Kalathil's Marconi Mathai, has signed his next film in Mollywood. The untitled movie directed by debutante Indhu also stars actor Nithya Menen in the lead role. Indhu, in a recent social media post, made an official announcement regarding the film.

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in Malayalam film

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen starrer untitled film is currently in pre-production. The movie will go on floors in the coming months in Kerala, revealed The News Minute's recent report. The untitled film's music is composed by '96 fame Govind Vasantha, and cinematography is handled by Joseph Maneesh Madhavan. The Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen starrer is bankrolled by Anto Joseph under his production banner. Interestingly, the forthcoming movie marks Vijay Sethupathi's Mollywood debut. Previously, he was seen in a cameo appearance in Jayaram starrer Marconi Mathai.

What Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen have on the work front?

Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andrea Jeremiah is a campus-drama. The film will have Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in the role of campus professors. The film was initially slated to hit the marquee in April 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie's release is pushed indefinitely. Besides the upcomer, Vijay Sethupathi has Bucchi Babu Sana's Uppena, Seenu Ramasamy's Maamanithan, among others in the pipeline.

Survival first! Celebration next!#master will rise on the right time!

stay home stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g9CeHfHQcT — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 9, 2020

Nithya Menen will be next seen in T K Rajeev Kumar's Kolaambi. The movie, starring Nithya Menen in the lead, also features actors like Renji Panicker, Rohini, Sijoy Varghese, among others in prominent roles. The film is currently in post-production, it is slated to hit the marquee soon.

Besides the upcomer, Nithya Menen has an array of films at different stages of production. She has Nagashekar's Ommomme, Ajay Devaloka's Aaram Thirukalpana, among others in the pipeline. All of the above-mentioned movies are slated for release in 2021.

