On Kunchacko Boban's 44th Birthday, Makers Release 'Nizhal' First Look Poster

On Kunchacko Boban’s birthday, makers introduce Nizhal’s first look poster displaying Mr John Baby. Nizhal is the upcoming Malayalam thriller movie starring Kunchacko Boban along with Nayanthara in the lead roles. The movie is directed by a state award winning editor, Appu N Bhattathiri who will be debuting as a director. The makers have released the first look of the movie on the special day, November 2, the actor’s 44th birthday.

On Kunchacko Boban's 44th Birthday, Makers release Nizhal's first look

Also read: Nayanthara Signs Her Next Malayalam Movie Alongside Kunchacko Boban, First Look Poster Out

The poster shows Kunchacko wearing a black-eye mask with a rugged look on his face. The actor will be seen playing a first-class judicial magistrate in the movie. The appearance of Mr. John Baby has been released by 32 Mollywood directors who have previously worked with Malayali actor. Nizhal meaning shadow in Malayalam, and is a movie produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Melange Film House. The makers are hoping to release the mystery-thriller movie in 2021.

Kunchacko Boban plays First-Class Judicial Magistrate in the mystery-thriller

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the team wrote, “Presenting yours truly as, First Class Judicial Magistrate…. Mr. John Baby… Sometimes, you have to fear your own Shadow!!! ‘NIZHAL’”. Actor Munna Simon dropped red hearts and fans also showered love in comments. According to Zee5, the actor suffered a few bruises on his face which is shown hidden behind the mask. The filming of the movie started a couple of weeks ago in Ernakulam, Kerala.

Also read: Nayanthara's First Look From Debutant Milind Rau's 'Netrikann' Unveiled By Partner Vignesh

Also read: Kunchacko Boban's Useful & Quirky Advice For Ones Who Wish For A Happy Marriage

Kunchacko Boban has acted in over 100 movies in a career spanning more than two decades. He made a debut as a child in Dhanya (1981). He gained popularity after his box-office hit Harikrishnans (1998) and Niram (1999). He has established himself as a romantic hero and has had success in other genres too. After a break from the Mollywood, he came back in 2009 and proved his versatile acting skills by doing different roles. The Mollywood actor has bagged two Filmfare Awards, one South Indian International Movie Award, one Asiavision Award and many more. The actor’s last movie released was Anjaam Pathiraa which went onto become the first Mollywood blockbuster in 2020.

Also read: Kunchacko Boban Starrer 'Anjaam Pathiraa' To Get A Bollywood Remake Soon

Image Source: A still from 'Anjaam Pathiraa'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.