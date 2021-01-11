Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Samantha's Recast In SATC Next Chapter 'And Just Like That'

Ever since the news of SATC next chapter, titled And Just Like That, made headlines, ardent fans cannot stop gushing over it on social media. While original Sex and the City cast members Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Kristin Davis (Charlotte) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) confirmed reprising their roles in the HBO Max's highly-anticipated series on January 10, fans couldn't help themselves but wonder about the return of fourth lead, Kim Cattrall (Samantha) in And Just Like That. While HBO Max gave no clarity as to who will play Samantha in the upcoming series, Sarah teased the recasting of Samantha in SATC reboot.

Also Read | Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick Sell Off Their House Of 20 Years For $15 Million

HBO Max's 'And Just Like That' to recast Samantha?

While all the Sex and the City fans rejoiced as the SATC next chapter was finally announced recently, it has also been confirmed that lead actor Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will be returning to the HBO Max series. The shoot of the highly-anticipated SATC reboot is said to go on floors in New York City this spring, and it will reportedly air a fresh storyline in a 10-episode series. However, one core member of the Sex and the City cast, Kim Cattrall seems to not return to SATC next chapter.

Also Read | Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Promo Clip From Upcoming 'Sex And The City' Reboot

While Kim herself has openly spoken about being uninterested in returning to the Sex and the City universe, HBO Max also didn't provide netizens with any clarification as to whether will Samantha be written out from And Just Like That or be recast. Thus, fans flocked to the comment section of Sarah's Instagram post to suggest multiple names who they would like to see essay Samantha in the SATC reboot. To a fan who asked, "Is it will all original cast?", the American actor replied writing, "Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and some others you know".

Furthermore, when another wrote, "No disrespect to Kim, but if she's not participating please please please recast Samantha with the awesome Jennifer Coolidge. I would line up and pay good money to see Jennifer as Samantha", the 55-year-old replied, "we have some new stories to tell. We are excited".

Also Read | Kim Cattrall Reveals That She Won't Be A Part Of The 'Sex And The City' Reboot

Take a look:

Also Read | 'Sex And The City' Reboot To Showcase On HBO Max As A Limited Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.