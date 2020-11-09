Ram Charan Takes 'Hara Hai Toh Bharat Hai' Challenge; Nominates Fans, Rajamouli & Alia

Ram Charan is a popular Telugu actor who was recently challenged by Baahubali actor Prabhas for the Green India challenge called Hara Hai Toh Bharat Hai challenge. Ram Charan recently took to his Instagram handle and shared the visuals of how he performed the challenge given by Prabhas. He further nominated a few others from the movie industry to take this challenge. Let’s take a look at what Ram Charan shared on his Instagram post.

‘Hara Hai Toh Bharat Hai challenge’

Actor Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle and shared this video clip in which he can be seen performing the Green India challenge. The actor can be seen planting saplings as well as interacting with MP Santosh Kumar. Ram Charan also shared a picture of himself with the MP as well as his father and legendary actor Chiranjeevi. In the caption, Ram Charan stated that he had accepted the Hara Hai Toh Bharat Hai challenge given by Prabhas and planted 3 saplings. He further added that he had also nominated SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, RRR movie cast and crew and all his lovely fans to plant 3 trees and continue the chain. He also thanked MP Santosh Kumar for taking this initiative. All his fans were delighted to see how he is contributing to nature and filled his post with love and green hearts to appreciate his lovely gesture.

Ram Charan’s upcoming ‘RRR’

Ram Charan has currently been gearing up for his upcoming movie, RRR, which has been written and directed by SS Rajamouli. Earlier, the filming of the movie was delayed due to the COVID pandemic but it was recently resumed in October. RRR is a period action drama film that features Ram Charan, N.T. Rama Rao, Olivia Morris and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Other supporting actors include Ray Stevenson, Spandan Chaturvedi, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, among others. Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran will also be seen in the film in a cameo role. RRR will also mark the Telugu debut of actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. RRR is a fictional movie based on the life of Indian freedom fighters named Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The movie will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada and will be released on January 8, 2021.

