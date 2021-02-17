'Magamuni' Shooting Location: Where Was Arya Starrer Crime Thriller Filmed?

Magamuni is a 2019 Tamil crime thriller written and directed by Santhakumar and starring Arya in a double role. The movie was received well by the audiences and critics when it arrived in theatres on September 6, 2019. It revolved around twin brothers who are unaware of each other and lead completely different lives until circumstances lead them to each other. Here's all you need to know about Magamuni movie's shooting location and other details about the Arya starrer.

Magamuni shooting location

Magamuni was Santhakumar’s second directorial post his critically acclaimed debut with Mouna Guru in 2011. The movie’s shooting was kicked off on November 14, 2018, and it has been shot in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Erode. Arya’s characters Magadevan and Muniraj in the film are also based in Chennai and Erode, respectively.

More about Magamuni

The movie was written as well as helmed by Santhakumar, while K. E. Gnanavel Raja produced it under the banner Studio Green. The movie was edited by VJ Sabu Joseph while Arun Bathmanaban cranked the camera for it. Music for the film was scored by SS Thaman, who also did the music for the director's previous film Mouna Guru. The lyrics of the film were penned by Kavignar Muthulingam and Krishnamoorthy Dhanushkodi.

The movie’s plot revolves around Arya’s first character Magadevan who is a Chennai-based cab driver also involved with the crime world, working for the corrupt politician Muthuraj. While his second character is named Muniraj and is an organic farmer in the Erode village, who believes in the teachings of Swami Vivekanand. Both of Arya’s characters are stark opposites of each other, Maga is an atheist while Muni practices yoga and spreads the word of Hinduism around.

Their respective lives take a turn when Maga is falsely accused by Muthuraj in a murder case which was actually carried out by his nephew and Muni, who himself wanted to stay a bachelor and wanted a simple life, is intentionally attacked by a local landlord Jayaraman who doesn’t like his daughter admiring Muni, and wants to get rid of him. As the plot unfolds, the two land up in the same hospital where it is disclosed that they are actually twins who were separated as kids, due to their mother being mentally ill.

