‘Maha Samudram’ Release Date: Sharwanand & Siddharth's Story To Release On THIS Date

Maha Samudram has been one of the highly anticipated movies ever since its launch. Fans had been eagerly waiting to get an update about the Maha Samudram release date for quite some time now. Recently, netizens were in for a big surprise when the makers announced the Maha Samudram release date on the social media platforms.

Maha Samudram release date announced

Maha Samudram is all set to release after the independence day in 2021 on August 19, 2021. According to a report by Latestly, the movie has been simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu language. Maha Samudram cast features Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. Aditi Rao Hydari's upcoming movie is written and helmed by Ajay Bhupathi. He made his directorial debut with the popular movie RX 100. The movie is expected to be an intense love story packed with action and drama.

The makers announced the Maha Samudram release date with a new poster. The poster sees Siddharth and Sharwanand sitting on the bow of a rusty and old ship. The actors are seen facing their backs against each other with Sharwanand smoking a cigarette with the red sky in the background. Apart from the leading actors of the movie, Maha Samudram poster also features a tagline that reads ‘An Immeasurable Love’. While sharing the poster, Ajay Bhupathi captioned it as, "Our Sail in Theatres Begins this August 19th. Join this Voyage to witness an Epic tale of #ImmeasurableLove”. Here is a look at the Maha Samudram poster.

Netizens react to Maha Samudram poster

As soon as the makers shared the poster and release date of Maha Samudram, netizens flooded the comments section with their comments. Several fans could not contain their excitement about the movie while various others praised Siddharth’s return to Tollywood. A lot of people wished the team of Maha Samudram for the release. Here is a look at some of the reactions by netizens:

The storm arrives on Aug 19th! 🌪️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ly87GBxuY7 — sidian (@Kristy681) January 30, 2021

Great to see you back in telugu silver screen. — జనసైనిక్ | #WithPKForever (@itsmebaloo) January 30, 2021

All the best sir ❤️🔥#MAHASAMUDRAM — Mahesh Fans Mania (@MaheshFansMania) January 30, 2021

Aditi Rao Hydari's upcoming movie marks the return of Siddharth to Tollywood after eight long years. The music of this movie is being composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj. He had also composed the music for Ajay Bhupathi’s directorial debut RX 100. The movie is bankrolled under AK Entertainments banner by Anil Sunkara.

Image Credits: Siddharth Twitter

