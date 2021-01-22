Divya Pillai's Movies, Net Worth & Details About Her Career Ahead Of Her 'Kala' Release

Divya Pillai is one of the most popular actors in the Malayalam film and TV industry. She has appeared in several Malayalam movies till now. The actor will be next seen in the Malayalam action-drama Kala. As the teaser of the movie was released recently, Divya Pillai started trending all over social media for her role in the movie. Many people are curious to know about Kala's Divya Pillai and other details about the actor.

About Kala's Divya Pillai

According to a report by celebsagewiki.com, Divya Pillai was born in Kerala’s Mavelikkara. Divya Pillai's age is 33 years as the actor was born on November 23, 1988. According to a report by idolnetworth.com, she has worked as an airline staff member before making her mark as an actor in the Malayalam film industry. Here is a look at Divya Pillai's movies.

Divya Pillai's movies

The Indian actor made her debut in the year 2015 with the film Ayal Njanalla. She was cast opposite Fahadh Faasil in this romantic comedy. It was a directorial debut for actor Vineeth Kumar. She became a household name with her second movie which released in 2016, Oozham. The Jeetu Joseph directorial revenge drama featured Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Divya Pillai played his love interest in the movie. Her role had earned her praises from critics as well as the audiences. Since then she has appeared in several other movies including the 2017 Masterpiece starring Mammootty. Divya Pillai will be next seen in the movie Kala.

Divya Pillai's net worth

According to a report by popularbio.com, Divya Pillai's net worth is estimated to be around $1-5 Million. Majority of her income source is from her acting jobs in movies and appearances in TV shows. With several movies under her belt, Divya Pillai's net worth is surely going to increase in the near future.

Kala

The makers recently released the teaser of upcoming Malayalam movie Kala. Tovino Thomas looks fierce in the teaser as the lead and features several scenes of love, fight and surprise. The movie is directed by Rohith VS and features Tovino Thomas and Divya Pillai in the lead roles. According to a report by The News Minute, Tovino Thomas is playing the role Shaji while Divya Pillai plays his wife Vidya. Here is a look at the Kala teaser.

