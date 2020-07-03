'Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra' And Other Marathi TV Shows To Air New Episodes From July 13

The Maharashtra State government allowed some of the popular television series to resume shooting in the state. The shooting of some popular Marathi television shows like Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra, Swarajya Janani Jijamata and Navri Mile Navryala, amongst others, has already resumed. However, it has now been reported that the channel has also disclosed the date when fresh new episodes of some of the television shows will be aired. New episodes of Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra, Swarajya Janani Jijamata, and Navri Mile Navryala, amongst others, will air on July 13, 2020.

The channel that airs these television shows revealed on their social media that the television shows are making a comeback. In the video, the actors are seen asking their fans if they missed watching them. The actors also reveal that they missed their audiences too.

Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra shooting

Marathi television actors have expressed their delight over returning to the sets of the TV shows. Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra host Prajakta may talk to her social media and posted a picture from the set of the show. In the post, which was posted three days back, she mentioned that they finally started shooting for the show. She mentioned that she has done her make up for the first time in three months for the show. She also shared another picture of herself socially distancing from another person on the set of the show.

Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra judge Saie Tamhankar had previously shared a video telling her fans that they have resumed shooting but are maintaining all the health protocols that have been asked to be followed by the government. She mentioned that they have been washing hands regularly and taking body temperature checks regularly as well. Saie Tamhankar also mentioned that doctors and ambulance are also available to them on the set of Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra.

Navri Mile Navryala shooting

Navri Mile Navryala actor Sushil Inamdar shared a few BTS pictures from the set on the show. in the picture, it can be seen that the actors are all wearing masks between the takes. They are also seen sitting at a distance from one another to maintain a safe distance. In the post, the Navri Mile Navryala actor mentioned that they have been following all the health protocols of coronavirus and have resumed shooting after 105 days.

