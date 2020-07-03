Liladhar Kambli Passes Away: Award-winning Marathi Veteran Actor Succumbs To Cancer At 83

Marathi veteran actor and director Liladhar Kambli passed away on July 2, 2020, in Mumbai. He was battling cancer for the past two years and was even seeking treatment for the same. However, the 83-year-old actor succumbed to the disease on Thursday. Liladhar Kambli passed away at 9 pm in his Thane residence. He is survived by his three daughters as well as his grandkids.

Liladhar Kambli's death

Liladhar Kambli is remembered for his extraordinary contribution to the Marathi theatre and for essaying many versatile roles. His role as Pednekar Mama from the popular play Vatrat Mele garnered him a lot of popularity. Apart from this, he has also essayed the roles of Joshi Master in the play Vastraharan as well as Appa Master in Kela Tuka Ni Zhala Maka, excellently. He is also credited for adding a hint of humour to the Malvani language.

Apart from Marathi theatre, Liladhar Kambli has also acted in the English play Funny Thing Called Love. His role as the garbage owner, Dicasta became quite popular. For his contribution to the theatre, he was awarded the lifetime achievement award Natvarya Prabhakar Panshikar by the Government of Maharashtra.

Liladhar Kambli's movies

Liladhar Kambli acted in more than 30 plays over the course of his career. He has also acted in Marathi films and television shows. He has been a part of television shows like Bhakri aani Phool, Haswanuk as well as Bay Dune Teen. Some of his well-known films include Barkha Satarkar in 2000 and Sukanya Tu Aahes Tar Mi Aahe Aamhi Aahot. Fans have taken to their social media and wrote that they will miss the veteran actor.

Rest in peace #liladharkambli — amit phalke | अमित फाळके (@amitphalke) July 2, 2020

We have lost 2 talented artists and veteran personalities #LiladharKambli ji & #SarojKhan ji



🙏 RIP



2020 is seriously a nightmare for all of us.



💔 pic.twitter.com/jIl0jtdxV7 — Mumbhaikar (@mumbhaikarsays) July 3, 2020

