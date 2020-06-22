Prajakta Mali To Feature In A Travel Show That Tours All Over Maharashtra

Marathi actor Prajakta Mali is all set to take her fans all around Maharashtra in her upcoming travel-based show Mast Maharashtra. Prajakta Koli is a famous name in the Marathi film industry. She has done an array of television shows and is quite active on social media. Prajakta Koli’s travel-based show was reportedly scheduled to release on March 27, 2020. However, the show will now be aired on July 3, 2020.

ALSO READ: Swwapnil Joshi's Kids Cannot Believe He Played Role Of Kush In 'Uttar Ramayan'

Prajakta Mali took to her social media account and shared a small promo of the show. In the promo, it can be seen that Prajakta takes a solo trip all over the state. The trip is filled with new experiences that will help the viewers witness the different culture, cuisine as well as the tourist attractions all over Maharashtra. Check out the promo shared on Prajakta Koli’s Instagram.

Prajakta Koli’s Instagram

ALSO READ: Subodh Bhave’s Picture Of ‘dwaar-paal’ Has His Fans Doubling In Laughter, See Post

While posting about the show Mast Maharashtra, Prajakta Koli wrote, “Finally... From 3rd July 2020.” She reposted the caption mentioned by the channel on her social media. The caption read, “@prajakta_official aa rahi hai jald hi aapke screens par as she sets out on a solo trip to discover the cultural and hidden culinary treasures of apna 'mast' state - #Maharashtra. Join kijiye #PrajaktaMali ko iss adbhut safar mein ghar baithe baithe in #MastMasharashta, starting 3rd July, every Friday at 8.30pm only on #LF.” [sic]

She had also shared a small teaser a few months back on her social media account. Prajakta Mali in the teaser can be seen essaying a traditional role and visiting the temples as well as wearing a pair of denim overalls in the hills. Prajakta Mali while posting about her upcoming project had mentioned that Maharashtra and the people who live in Maharashtra are quite unique. She wrote, “#Maharashtra aur uske logon ki baat hi kucch aur hai. Dekhiye apni bindaas mulgi ki jhakaas journey only on LF.” [sic]

ALSO READ: Actor Sonalee Kulkarni Shares Pics From Her Engagement, Fans Call Her Real-life 'apsara'

Prajakta Mali's shows

Prajakta Mali made her debut in the Marathi television industry with the show Good Morning Maharashtra. She then hosted the show Gaane Tumche Aamche before hosting some award functions. She rose to fame after she hosted the comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. She has also done some daily soaps like Julun Yetil Reshimgathi, Bandh Reshmache, and Suvasini.

ALSO READ: Latest Marathi Show 'Gharat Basale Sare' To Feature Popular Puppets Ardhavat Rao, Awadabai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.