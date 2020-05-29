Rasika Sunil, Neha Mahajan & Other Marathi Actors Who Are Exploring Their Musical Side

Ever since lockdown has been imposed in the country, everyone has been practising social distancing. Many celebrities have also become more active on social media and are seen motivating and entertaining their fans amid this situation. Many Marathi female celebrities, who are these days quarantining at home, have become all the more active on various social media platforms.

Since the past few days, the celebs have been sharing their hidden talents in the form of singing, cooking, fitness tips and much more. But many of the Marathi divas are seen exploring their ability in the singing field. Check out the videos of your favourite Maharashtrian divas who are exploring their musical side amid lockdown.

ALSO READ: 'Premam' Completes Five Years, Nivin Pauly Share Nostalgic Picture On Social Media

Rasika Sunil

Recently, the actor shared a video of her singing ‘Dariyacha Raja’ on her Instagram handle. The actor wrote that this song is exceptional and close to her heart. A video of her singing a melodious Koli folk song is a tribute to her mentors and the actor is gaining much appreciation for this.

Neha Mahajan

Marathi actor Neha Mahajan posted many videos on her Instagram handle where the actor can be seen exploring her Sitar skills. The beautiful piece shared by her is applauded by many including her huge fan base. Apart from singing, the actor is spending her time to work out on a regular basis.

Bhagyashree Limaye

A well-known TV actor, Bhagyashree Limaye came into limelight after her role in serial Ghadge and Suun. She recently shared a video of her harmonium practice. The actor took to harmonium as one of the important activities amid lockdown. Apart from singing and exploring music, the actor is also spending time with her pets.

ALSO READ: Will Benedict-Emilia Be Apt In Hollywood's Remake Of Dramedy 'Bunty Aur Babli'?

Swanandi Tikekar

Actor Swanandi Tikekar is also seen posting videos of her singing beautiful classical songs. Swanandi is the daughter of singer Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar, who is known for her acting in Dil Dosti Duniyadari. Apart from this, the actor has also been a part of various plays. Swanandi's video of singing during the rain has got a huge reaction from her fanbase.

Shriya Pilgaonkar

In a recent video which Shriya Pilgaonkar shared on her Instagram handle, one can see father Sachin and Shriya engaging in their own duet while singing a song. The two of them are seen exploring their singing talent by singing the famous Bollywood song Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka by legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. The actor posted the video with an adorable caption remembering her childhood days.

ALSO READ: JJ Fredrick On Working With Jyotika In 'Ponmagal Vandhal': 'She Is My Film's Superhero'

ALSO READ: Vikram Gokhale Helps Marathi Entertainment Industry By Donating Land Worth ₹2.5 Crores

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.