Mahesh Babu's New Look Shared By Wife Namrata: "Add-ons Never Looked More Real!"

Actor Namrata Shirodkar recently took to her Instagram handle and shared Mahesh Babu’s look from one of his upcoming movies. She shared a picture in which the actor was seen getting his make-up done by one of the make-up artists. Let’s see Mahesh Babu’s look shared on Namrata Shirodkar’s Instagram.

Mahesh Babu’s look includes a bushy add-on

Actor Namrata Shirodkar recently gave a sneak peek into Mahesh Babu’s look from his upcoming project. In the picture, the actor can be seen getting his moustache set by a make-up artist. Mahesh Babu can be seen wearing a white traditional attire while getting his overall make-up done. In the caption, Namrata wrote that add-ons such as a moustache never looked more real than they do on Mahesh Babu. She added how shooting with such add-ons is not much comfortable or fun but it could be taken as a challenge when experts are present nearby. She also went on to tag a few more crew members at the end of her caption.

When actor Namrata posted this picture on Instagram, many of Mahesh Babu’s fans bombarded the comment area with tons of hearts and other cute emojis. His fans were thrilled to see Mahesh Babu’s look. Here’s how they swamped the entire comment section with love and wishes.



Mahesh Babu’s Instagram

Mahesh Babu’s Instagram is filled with pictures of his kids. He never misses a chance to share adorable pictures of his kids. Recently, on the occasion of International Girl Child Day, the actor took to his Instagram handle and penned down a heartwarming note for her daughter. He shared a lovely photo of her daughter and stated in the caption that there is no other gift than a girl child. He added that he is proud of his little one who is trying to create her own little world on her terms. Addressing her, he stated that she must not let her dreams be ignored. Mahesh Babu also asked his daughter to fight for what’s rightfully hers and through this, they can make this an equal world.

