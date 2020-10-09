Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Flaunts Her Early Diwali Gift

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is very active on her social media. The 8-year-old girl is very popular on social media and often engages her audience with throwback pictures, her adorable dance videos, and also shares glimpses of her daily routine. She recently shared on her page that she received a ring as an early Diwali gift.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Pens A Note On Indian Air Force Day; Says 'We Owe Peace & Freedom To Soldiers'

Mahesh Babu's daughter flaunts her Sai Baba ring

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of the ring she received from her mother Namrata Shirodkar. She wrote that it was an early Diwali gift from her mother. She flaunted her Sai Baba ring in her fingers. She also mentioned that her mother Namrata has asked her to wear the ring forever and never remove it. Her mother was given a similar ring by Sitara's grandmother and she wears it even today. Take a look at the picture:

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Calls 'The Social Dilemma' 'the Scariest'; Says 'still Giving Me The Chills'

A peek into Sitara Ghattamaneni's Instagram

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is quite active on her Instagram. She is fond of dancing and talking to her audience on her Instagram. She usually shares pictures and videos related to her and Mahesh Babu's family. One can see her sharing a few incidents from her daily life. She recently shared an adorable throwback picture with her father Mahesh Babu. The two are at an airport. Sitara is snuggling in her father's arms and looks very tiny as she fits on his laps while he's seen seated on a sofa at the airport. She wrote, "Nothing better than this resting place !! My cosy snuggle !! Nana, you are the best."

Also Read | Mahesh Babu & Namrata Join Family Lunch To Celebrate Sudheer Babu's Wife's B'day; See Pics

On the occasion of her brother Gautam's birthday, she shared a video wishing him on her Instagram. She mentioned that she and her parents Mahesh Babu and Namrata love him. She mentioned that she already sees him doing well in the future just like their father and wishes him luck. She further wrote that Gautam is her partner in crime. Take a look:

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara's debut

Sitara has already made her debut as a child artist in Telugu cinema. She gave a voiceover for Frozen 2's Telugu version. She gave a voiceover for young Elsa. Nithya Menon lent her for adult Elsa in the film.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Says ‘reinvented Myself As An Actor’ As He Marks #10yearsofKhaleja On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.