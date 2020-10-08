Mahesh Babu & Namrata Join Family Lunch To Celebrate Sudheer Babu's Wife's B'day; See Pics

On October 7, actor Sudheer Babu took to his social media handle and shared a couple of pictures to give a sneak peek into his wife Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni's birthday bash. Interestingly, Namrata Shirodkar, who joined the celebration along with actor-husband Mahesh Babu and kids, re-shared Sudheer's post and extended birthday wish for Priyadarshini. Namrata's caption read, "Happy birthday to our youngest rockstar of our Family !! Our sweetest little bullikaan enters the big league".

Shirodkar concluded her caption and further added, "We love you as much and always !! Stay blessed welcome to the 40s". The photos suggest that Sudheer Babu kept his wife Priyadarshani's birthday celebration low-key as he organised a lunch with close family members. The photos also captured Krishna, Manjula, Sanjay Swaroop, Padmavathi and Galla Jayadev, among many others. For the celebration, Namrata sported a casual look while the Prince of Tollywood looked dapper in a checkered shirt teamed up with jeans. Scroll down to take a peek into Sudheer Babu's wife Priyadarshini's birthday celebration.

Sudheer Babu’s wife Priyadarshini's b'day bash:

Within a few hours, the above post, which is shared by Sudheer Babu, has managed to garner more than 93k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Many from his 422k followers flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons. A section of fans wrote birthday wishes for Priyadarshini while another section of fans went gaga over the "simplicity" of Mahesh Babu's family.

Talking about the professional front of Sudheer Babu, he was last seen in the action film V, starring Nani and Aditi Rao Hydari. He is prepping up for the untitled biopic of Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand. Directed by Praveen Sattaru of PSV Garuda Vega fame, the upcoming bilingual is expected to go on floors from December. The makers are aiming to release it before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Parasuram's upcoming directorial venture Sarkaru Vaari Paatta. Interestingly, the makers are yet to announce the rest of the crew members. Rumours suggest that Keerthy Suresh will be seen sharing the screen space with Mahesh in the upcoming flick.

