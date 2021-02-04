Mahesh Babu And Family Travel To Dubai, Daughter Sitara Names 'precious' New Peahen

Indian actor Mahesh Babu, primarily known for his work in Telugu cinema, married fellow actress Namrata Shirodkar in 2005. Mahesh Babu's family also includes his son and daughter, Gautam & Sitara Ghattamaneni. The siblings are a famous pair as they both have individual Instagram accounts which have already amassed more than 100k followers each.

Mahesh Babu's family recently travelled to Dubai for avacation. Mahesh babu's daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, went on a spree of uploading pictures from their vacation in Dubai. Sitara Ghattamaneni's videos on her Instagram handle are often of the little star herself. However, this time around, Sitara shared a video of a little peahen she presumably owns in Dubai.

The video shows the little peahen walking around as Sitara can be heard in the background telling viewers that she has named her peahen 'Precious'. Sitara talks about how lovely and wonderful her peahen is and then plays Stevie Wonder's Isn't She Lovely in the background. Take a look at the post below.

Sitara Ghattamaneni's videos, fans react

Sitara loves sharing videos and photos on Instagram and by the looks of it, fans love it too. Showering little Sitara usually with all the love, this time they even had love for her little peahen Precious. Many fans left hearts and kisses on the young star's post while some called the peahen 'cute'. Take a look at some of the fan reactions below.

Mahesh Babu's Family

While actors Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar themselves only shared one picture or two with their followers about their family vacation to Dubai, their daughter Sitara graced Instagram with many pictures and videos from their vacation. According to little Sitara's Instagram posts, the family seems to have travelled to Dubai to celebrate Namrata Shirodkar's birthday. Mahesh Babu and both his children shared Instagram posts wishing Namrata a happy birthday. Take a look at the only post shared by Mahesh Babu of their vacation.

Mahesh Babu's Dubai Pics

Sitara has shared quite a few photos from the vacation giving keen updates. She even shared another video of her little peahen where she's running around behind the little creature unable to catch up. She shared many photos with her brother Gautam and a couple of photos with father Mahesh Babu as well. Sitara also shared a video of the family taking part in some water sports. Take a look below for some more of Mahesh Babu's Dubai pics.

