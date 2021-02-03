Music Composer S Thaman Shares Mahesh Babu's Glimpse In 'Sarkaru Vaari Patta'

The shooting of a number of film projects have been taking off steadily in the last few months. With several major actors resuming their work, veteran actor Mahesh Babu has also resumed shooting for his next film Sarkaru Vaari Patta, a glimpse of which was shared by the music composer of the film, S Thaman. The popular music composer has shared one of the initial looks of the film on his Twitter, which gives a small glimpse of the look that Mahesh has sported in the film as well. Have a look at the tweet, along with the reactions of the fans.

S Thaman shares a glimpse of Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Patta

The shooting of the film has begun at a very fast pace in Dubai, according to PinkVilla. The lead actors of the film, Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh have reached the sets as well and ready for work. S Thaman has shared a picture of Mahesh Babu on social media from the location of the shoot itself. The small glimpse of the actor while on the shoot seems to have created a lot of excitement and speculations of the film already.

On the Shooting Spot with Our Very Own #Superstar @urstrulyMahesh gaaru ✈️🖤



Tats IT for NOW !! #SarkaruVaariPaata ♥️💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/GoVDguyb51 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) February 2, 2021

Several netizens and fans of the actor on Twitter expressed their excitement over this film in the replies. The loyal fans of Mahesh Babu cheered for the actor with such a small teaser by Thaman itself. Many of them were seen asking for the updates regarding the music of this film as well. With Mahesh being out of action for a long time post the lockdown, his fans seem to have been overjoyed with his return. More details about this film are likely to be announced soon.

♥️ anna Musical Update anna Plz 🙏 — Sudheer Naidu (@Sudheer1233456) February 2, 2021

Along with Sarkaru Vaari Patta, Mahesh Babu has also been busy in another upcoming project, which is titled Major. The film will be based on the life of the 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. However, the actor will only be producing the film, and will not be starring in it. Some of the other popular films that Mahesh has starred in include Spyder, Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and many more.

