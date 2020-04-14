Mahesh Babu To Venture Into Digital Space With A Streaming Platform?

According to reports, Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu is all set to launch his digital streaming platform soon. Reports reveal that Mahesh Babu is working in collaboration with a Mumbai-based production house to set-up his OTT platform. Although nothing much has been revealed about the platform, however reports are rife that the Maharshi actor is in talks with actor Avidi Sesh to play the lead in the first feature film produced under his OTT platform. As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the actor's end on any of the news.

Meanwhile, media reports reveal that Mahesh Babu is looking at expanding his wings into different businesses. Recently, Mahesh Babu and Namrata started their textile company. The couple also is working on their maiden production- Major. The movie, starring Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala is currently being shot in Hyderabad. Besides production, Mahesh Babu also owns a multiplex in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is in talks with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram for an upcoming movie. The movie is reported to be a family entertainer with an impactful social message. Although the makers have not divulged any casting details, however, there are reports that the movie is currently in the scripting stage. Reports suggest that the movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and MB Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

