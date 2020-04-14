Mahesh Babu And His Son Gautam Spend Some Quality Time Together During Quarantine

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife actor Namrata Shirodkar have been in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. While being homebound, the actors are spending quality time with their children. Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram account and shared a story of her son- Gautam having a conversation with father Mahesh Babu. Check out the picture here.

Mahesh Babu and Gautam

Namrata Shirodkar on her Instagram story wrote that the father-son duo is having a ‘boys talk’ while socially distancing. Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam are seen sitting away from each other in the picture. The father-son duo is reportedly sitting in the living area while they are engrossed in a deep conversation. Mahesh Babu is seen wearing a casual outfit, with a pair of blue coloured shorts and a casual grey coloured shirt.

Mahesh Babu's family

A few days back, Mahesh Babu had posted a picture of himself and his daughter Sitara having a laugh. The father-daughter duo is seen sleeping in the bed as they double in laughter. In the post, posted by Mahesh Babu he mentioned that spending time with family is one of the good things about being quarantine. In his post, he wrote, ‘Quarantined nights!! Has its own perks. Staying home is staying safe!’ (sic)

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar first met on the set of their movie Vasmi in 2000. The co-stars started dating after the shooting of the movie was wrapped up. After five years of courtship, Mahesh and Namrata tied the knot in 2005. The couple has a son named Gautam and a daughter named Sitara. The couple has been giving her fans some major couple goals for more than two decades.

COVID-19 lockdown

The sudden outbreak of Coronavirus has ensured that all movie shoots, as well as reality television shoots, are brought to a complete halt. As per the statement released by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), no movies or television shows can be shot between March 19 to March 31 due to the Coronavirus outbreak. However, the 21 days’ lockdown was announced in the entire nation a few weeks back. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has asked the citizens to stay indoors to combat the widespread of COVID-19.

