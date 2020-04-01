Mahesh Babu Receives Praises From Wife Namrata Shirodkar For 'uplifting Humour'

South superstar and heartthrob Mahesh Babu has won hearts with his power-packed performances on the big screen. Mahesh Babu's effortless performance has often left fans in awe of him. Apart from bagging praises from the audience, recently, Mahesh Babu also received love from wife Namrata Shirodkar. Appreciating Mahesh Babu's humour, wife Namrata Shirodkar took to her social media handle and wrote a few words to appreciate him.

Interestingly, the photo shared by Namrata Shirodkar featured Mahesh Bapu chilling while sitting on a sofa in casual attire. Instagramming the photo, Namrata wrote a caption that read, 'Lockdown times! Stay home stay safe!! Keep the distance! In these trying times he brings a smile to our faces with his uplifting humour !!'. Further, she added, 'He’s my rock solid half !! Totally love him for whom he is... homebound & entertained! 🤗🤗#familyfirst ♥️ #wearealltogetherinthis'. Many of her followers and friends agreed in the comments section.

Mahesh Babu's sister and filmmaker Manjula Ghattamaneni also poured her love in the comments section and wrote, 'Oh his humour. Tell me about it. Missing you guys. Can’t wait to catch up , waiting for better times.' On the other side, Namrata's younger sister and actor Shilpa Shirodkar sent some love through her comment which read, 'Lots of love to all of you chin'.

Talking about the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in December 2019's release Sarileru Neekevvaru. The action-comedy was a commercial hit. It is reported that Mahesh Babu wanted to take a break for a while but extended it due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19. If online reports are something to go by then Mahesh Babu is in talks with director Parasuram for his upcoming film. Whereas, neither the actor nor the makers have made any official announcement about the same.

