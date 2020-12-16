Sai Pallavi Can't Believe Mahesh Babu Has Flawless Skin; Says She 'zooms In' His Pics

Indian film actor Sai Pallavi, who was last seen in the Tamil movie NGK is all set for her series of releases starting from her Netflix movie Paava Kadhaigal, Love Story, and Viraata Parvam. The Maari 2 actor was recently seen in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, where she talked about her upcoming movies. Take a look at what the Premam actor said when she was asked to describe Mahesh Babu.

Sai Pallavi goes gaga over Mahesh Babu's healthy skin

During the interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sai Pallavi was asked to describe each celebrity. That is when she went completely bold over about Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and how his skin is so flawless. She stated that she sometimes even zooms his pictures to see how his skin is, but his skin is simply so healthy and flawless and with so much shine. She added that every time she checks out Mahesh Babu's photos, they are spotless. Mahesh Babu's age is in his 40s, however, it is true that the actor is adored by his female fans due to his boyish-looking charms still.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi recently completed the shooting for her 2021 release titled Love Story. The film stars Naga Chaitanya in the male lead role and will release next year. While Mahesh Babu is currently prepping for his role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie is directed by Parasuram and will see Keerthy Suresh as the female lead as well.

Upcoming Sai Pallavi's movies

Sai Pallavi's movies upcoming movies include Paava Kadhaigal, which is a Tamil anthology which will showcase four different short films helmed by four renowned directors. While filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's short film is titled Love Panna Uttranum, Sudha Kongara has directed Thangam, in the Netflix anthology. Furthermore, Vaanmagal short film is helmed by director Gautham Menon. The Netflix Original will premiere on December 18, 2020, and its boasts of Kalki Koechlin, Anjali, Sai Pallavi, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Simran, Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Bhavani Sre in the lead roles. Sai Pallavi has recently completed filming for her much-awaited movie with Naga Chaitanya titled Love Story as well.

