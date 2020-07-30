Mahesh Babu's 'Rajakumarudu' Completes 21 Years, Says 'I'll Always Cherish The Learning'

Mahesh Babu, last seen in Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru, celebrated 21 years of his film Rajakumarudu's release. Sharing a throwback picture from the sets of the film, Mahesh Babu wrote: "21 years and how. Thank you @Ragavendraraoba for making my first a super special one. The learning that came with the experience is something I'll always cherish. Extremely glad to have known and worked with you and our amazing team." (sic)

Rajakumarudu marked Mahesh Babu's debut as a leading man. The movie also had Preity Zinta in the lead.

Check out Mahesh Babu's post:

Rajakumarudu, starring Mahesh Babu and Preity Zinta in the lead, narrates the tale of a happy-go-lucky guy and his efforts at impressing his lady love. The movie directed by K. Raghavendra Rao was a commercial success and reportedly ran in the theatres for 80 days. As Rajakumarudu completes 21 years of its release, the cast and crew of the film celebrated the day with special posters and pictures.

Interestingly, Rajakumarudu was Preity Zinta's last movie in South. Preity Zinta shifted her focus to Hindi films and gave back-to-back hits like Sangharsh (1999), Dillagi (1999), among others. Preity Zinta, who is currently on an acting hiatus, last graced the silver screen in 2018 with Neeraj Pathak's Bhaiaji Superhit. The movie, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead was a box office debacle.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu, who is considered to be one of the most sought after actors of Tollywood, will soon start work on his next film. Mahesh Babu will soon join the sets of Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead is reported to be a political thriller. The first look poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer was released on the actor's father Krishna Ghattamaneni’s 77th birthday. Here's the first look poster:

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is written and directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram. The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Mahesh Babu under his production house G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. According to the reports, the upcomer is currently in pre-production and would go on floors by the end of the year.

