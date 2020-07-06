What Mahesh Babu Has Been Up To This Weekend; Read Full Details

Mahesh Babu is one of the popular faces in the South film industry. Some of the memorable performances of Mahesh Babu came in movies like Koduku Diddina Kapuram, Yuvaraju, Bobby, Okkadu, Nijam, Khaleja, Businessman, and several others. Apart from his work in films, the actor is also an avid social media user and has a whopping 5 million followers on Instagram. He keeps his fans updated about his daily activities. With all that said now, read to know how Mahesh Babu spent his weekend:

How Mahesh Babu spent the weekend

Mahesh Babu has expressed his love for kids time and again through his Instagram posts. Mahesh Babu shared a post on Instagram this weekend, which features him along with his kids. The actor can be seen donning a blue casual t-shirt and a pair of sunglasses. The actor took a selfie with his kids, where his kids can be seen making funny faces. Mahesh Babu accompanied the post with a caption. He wrote, ''Nerdy goofy and sane !! 3 worlds ♥️♥️♥️ #lockdowndiaries #stayhome #staysafe''. The post has gained a whopping 620k likes on Instagram. Check out the post shared by Mahesh Babu on Instagram.

Mahesh Babu seems to be spending time productively amid the lockdown. The actor shared the book he was reading the whole week. Mahesh Babu shared the book name, which is Emotional Intelligence: Why it can matter more than IQ, penned by Daniela Goleman. Have a look:

The superstar has been a part of a wide range of films. The actor has also collaborated with some of the most prominent directors, actors from the film industry. On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and Mahesh Babu essayed the role of Ajay Krishna in the movie. He was also the producer of the movie.

The movie garnered widespread appreciation from the viewers as well as critics. The film features Rashmika Mandana, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, and Rajendra Prasad in key roles. The movie was a commercial success at the box-office. Mahesh Babu will next be seen in a film titled Major. The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and Mahesh Babu is also the producer for the movie.

