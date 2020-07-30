Mahesh Babu Becomes Most Tweeted About Tollywood Actor; Breaks Pawan Kalyan's Record

Mahesh Babu, last seen in Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru, has become the most tweeted about Tollywood celebrity online. Mahesh Babu's fans recently started trending the hashtag #MaheshBabuBdayCDP ahead of the actor's birthday in August. The trend broke all records and got 31.1 million tweets in a day. Interestingly, before Mahesh Babu, Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan received similar love from his fans online.

Ahead of Pawan Kalyan's birthday, fans of the actor started trending the hashtag #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan which got 27.3 million tweets. Besides Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR also has received similar love on the micro-blogging site.

Check out the post:

Here's a nice design by @DeshikTendulkar for the record breaking, benchmark setting #MaheshBabuBdayCDP trend this weekend! pic.twitter.com/LnYYVOEhTl — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) July 26, 2020

Also Read | What Mahesh Babu Has Been Up To This Weekend; Read Full Details

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Shares Photo With Make-up Artist Pattabhi, Pens A Note On His Birthday

Mahesh Babu's birthday celebrations

Mahesh Babu will ring in his birthday on August 9, 2020. Mahesh Babu's fans are planning to release special posters of the actor on his birthday. Also, since the coronavirus scare has not subsided, Mahesh Babu's fans have decided to celebrate his birthday online.

Also Read | Glimpses Of Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara's Intimate Quarantine Birthday Celebration

What's next for Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan

Mahesh Babu, who is currently on home-quarantine, will soon join the sets of Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead is reported to be a political thriller. The first look poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer was released on the actor's father and actor Krishna Ghattamaneni’s 77th birthday. Here's the first look poster:

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Says He 'enjoyed Every Bit' Of Ashok Selvan & Ritika's 'Oh My Kadavule'

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is written and directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram. The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Mahesh Babu under his production house G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. According to the reports, the upcomer is currently in pre-production and would go on floors by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is waiting for the coronavirus scare subside to finish to resume shooting for Vakeel Saab. The movie, starring Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in the lead, is the official remake of Hindi film Pink. The Pawan Kalyan starrer is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under their respective production company.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.