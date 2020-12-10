Aparshakti Khurana Makes A Meme Of Himself, Pens A Hilarious Caption

Aparshakti Khurana is popularly known for his roles in films like Dangal and Stree. He is popular among fans for his quirky captions on his social media handles. Recently he made a meme out of his own picture. Take a look at what he captioned his recent Instagram photo.

Aparshakti Khurana makes a meme out of himself

The anchor-turned-actor is often seen captioning his photos in a hilarious manner. Recently, he shared a photo of himself and shared a point of view. In Aparshakti's photo, he is seen wearing a black waistcoat and a white shirt. He points at the camera while posing. He wrote, "POV: Your parents when you say you’ll diet but they find you in the kitchen at 3 in the night." His fans reacted with fire emojis and some even wrote their own point of view in the comment section. A fan wrote," My aukat to me after getting rejected by my crush" Take a look at the comments here:

A sneak peek into some hilarious captions on Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram

Aparshakti shared a similar photo of himself as he poses with a namaste. He wrote a pun in his caption which is his fans thought was hilarious. He wrote, "Today’s Horoscope: Nama(stay) in bed all-day". He shared a throwback photo of himself from his first movie Saath Uchakke. The photo is a behind the scenes from the sets where he gives a look. He wrote, "Discussing why didn’t they give us enough chutney with samosas" Take a look at Aparshakti Khurana's memes.

He also shared another picture from the sets of his film. He asked his fans what the best thing about 'moms' is. He gave a funny answer writing, "You could keep your hair like this and they would still think you’re most beautiful person in the world". He shared a photo from his teenage years where he would hardly get any beard. He wrote, "I have goatee 99 problems, but a beard ain’t one." His fans couldn't stop laughing in the comment section of the photo. Take a look at Aparshakti Khurana's photos that he made memes out of.

