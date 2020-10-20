Mahesh Babu Starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Team To Fly To US For Shooting: Reports

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s shooting would be resumed soon. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is gearing up for two months of the shooting schedule. The team would be flying to the US for the shooting and the makers are trying to get all necessary permissions. The shooting was stalled earlier in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the producer of the movie Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili said that the makers have to make sure that they shoot the film following all safety protocols. He further informed that the pre-production of the movie is almost done and once the makers and team get the visas, they will work on how many crew members can be accommodated overseas. The report also states that since the US is badly affected by COVID-19, the makers are being very cautious.

Talking about the safety protocols, Ravi Shankar said that the makers are making sure that they shoot the film following all safety protocols. He added that they are keeping a check on everything. Mahesh Babu would portray a titular role in the movie. Talking about Mahesh Babu, the producer revealed that he is excited about returning to the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Yalamanchili mentioned that when the makers approached Mahesh Babu for shooting in the US, he was quick to give the nod. He added that Mahesh Babu was the one who also gave the makers the confidence and pushed the team to start shooting again.

Keerthy Suresh joined the cast of Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Keerthy Suresh would be seen playing the female lead in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. On October 17, Keerthy Suresh celebrated her 28th birthday and to mark the occasion, Mahesh Babu and the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata welcomed the actor on board. Take a look at Mahesh Babu's Twitter update for Keerthy Suresh.

Here’s wishing the super talented @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films💥💥💥 Have a great one !! 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/MPzEWc0uGE — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 17, 2020

About Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is touted to be a political thriller movie. It will supposedly revolve around the theme of corruption, which takes place at government offices. The news was confirmed by Keerthy Suresh during one of her previous Instagram live sessions. Not much about the movie has been officially revealed by the makers and the plot and characters of this movie yet remain unknown. Mahesh Babu will play the role of a bank officer and a pawnbroker in the movie.

MOTION POSTER... Team #SarkaruVaariPaata unveil the motion poster to celebrate #MaheshBabu's birthday today... #MaheshBabu and director #Parasuram are collaborating for the first time... Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus. #HBDMaheshBabu #SSMB27 pic.twitter.com/efRXEmxk3D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 9, 2020

