Mahesh Babu And Wife Namrata Shirodkar To Turn Producer For Vijay Deverakonda Starrer?

South Indian actor Mahesh Babu will soon be taking the producers chair. Apart from being a well-known actor, Mahesh Babu is all set to leave a mark on the industry as a film producer. It has been reported that the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor is producing a film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

ALSO READ: Fighter: Allu Arjun And Not Vijay Deverakonda Was The First Choice For The Film

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar turn producers

Wishing A Very Happy birthday

Vijay Deverakonda anna. @TheDeverakonda and We r With u @urstrulyMahesh anna Fans #HBDVijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/ERyKqOuiEh — Thatla sandeep (@SandeepThatla) May 9, 2020

According to reports, the film titled Major is a biopic based on the life of Major Unnikrishnan. The film will also feature Adivi Sesh in a pivotal role. Reports also claim that Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar will also bankroll another film that stars Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu Shares A Glimpse Of His 'Game Night' With Son Gautam Amid Lockdown

According to reports, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar will bankroll a pan India film with actor Vijay Deverakonda in the leading role. However, not much has been known about the upcoming project. There has been no official confirmation from the actors about the film.

Vijay Deverakonda is already shooting for a pan India film alongside Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday. The film titled Fighter is directed by ace director Puri Jagannadh along with Charmee Kaur. Vijay Deverakonda in an interview recently stated that almost 50 percent of the shooting for the film is yet to be completed. While describing the film, Vijay Deverakonda stated that the film is a wackiest commercial film.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Shares An Adorable Throwback Family Picture; See Here

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar COVID-19 lockdown

Actor Mahesh Babu has been in lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. While being homebound, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor has been spending some quality time with his family. Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing some of the sweetest moments they share with their kids.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been spreading awareness about COVID-19. The couple has been urging their fans to stay home and spend time with their loved ones. During the course of the lockdown, the couple and their kids have been spending time playing video games as well as having some heartfelt conversations as well.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Combined Net Worth Will Astonish You

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.