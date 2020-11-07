Mahesh Babu Wishes 'immense Happiness' For Director Trivikram Srinivas On His Birthday

Actor Mahesh Babu has taken to his Instagram today to wish director Trivikram Srinivas a Happy Birthday. Babu, in his message, wished happiness and success for the director. Take a look at the post.

Mahesh Babu wishes Trivikram Srinivas on his birthday

Director Trivikram Srinivas is celebrating his 49th birthday today on November 7, 2020. Actor Mahesh Babu wished the former with an Instagram post, wherein he shared a picture of the two and wrote a message wishing for immense success and happiness of the director. His post read – “Happiest birthday Trivikram Srinivas! Wishing you immense happiness and success always!” which he ended with 3 hugging emojis.

Both the actor and the director’s fans have dropped wishes for Trivikram in the comments. Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar wrote in her comment, “Happy happy birthday sir stay blessed always.” Have a look at the comments on the post here.

Trivikram and Mahesh Babu's work together

Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu have worked together in 2 movies so far which are Athadu in 2005 and Khaleja in 2010. Athadu was an action thriller with an ensemble cast featuring Mahesh Babu, Trisha, Sonu Sood, Sayaji Shinde, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Sunil, Rahul Dev, and Brahmanandam. It became one of the highest-grossing films in the actor’s career and has achieved cult status through the years.

Khaleja was a fantasy action comedy film that marked the return of Babu to films after a 3-year-long break. Babu played the role of a cab driver alongside Anushka Shetty, and Prakash Raj plays the lead antagonist. The film received critical appreciation for both Mahesh’s acting and Trivikram’s direction.

Allu Arjun’s wish for Trivikram Srinivas

Allu Arjun also wished Trivikram Vikas on his birthday today. The actor uploaded a picture with the latter on his feed as he wrote a birthday message in the caption. In his caption, Allu wrote, “MANY MANY HAPPY RETURNS OF THE DAY TRIVIKRAM GARU . WISH YOU A WONDERFUL DAY AND A BEAUTIFUL YEAR TO COME”. Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas have worked together in the films Julai, S/O Sathyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

