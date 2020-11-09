Mahesh Babu Jets Off To Undisclosed Location With Family, Says 'life Is Back On Track'

Actor Mahesh Babu on November 8, jetted off to a secret location for a family vacation. He shared a picture with his son anddaughter- Gautam and Sitara online and wrote about getting used to the 'new normal'. Sharing the photo from his vacation, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Getting ourselves used to the new normal!! All equipped for a safe flight. Life's back on track! Jet set go!". (sic)

Check out the picture:

Namrata Shirodkar shares the first picture from vacation

Mahesh Babu's partner Namrata Shirodkar recently shared a stunning picture of the actor spending time with his daughter. Sharing the photo online, Namrata Shirodkar wrote: "Chilling Travel diaries.." (sic). Interestingly, this is Mahesh Babu's family's first vacation after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mahesh Babu and partner Namrata have been keeping their fans entertained by sharing throwback pictures from their old travel diaries during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. Namrata recently shared a cute photo of Gautam and Sitara and expressed her desire to travel again. Check out some Mahesh Babu's travel photos:

What's next for Mahesh Babu on the work front?

Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Geetha Govindham fame Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead is reportedly based on recent bank fraud. The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to go on floors soon.

The movie is written and directed by Parasuram, while Mahesh Babu is bankrolling the project under his production banner. Meanwhile, Thaman S will be composing the music, and Madhie will be handling cinematography. Marthand K Venkatesh will be editing the film.

