Mahesh Babu Shares A Picture With His Son Gautam; Says 'it Is Difficult To Hug Him Now'

South Indian actor Mahesh Babu recently took to social media to share an adorable picture with son Gautam Ghattamaneni. In the pictures posted, he is seen delightfully hugging his boy while wearing a bright smile across his face. Through the post, the actor has indicated that he shows his love through the embraces and now it has become difficult for him to catch hold of Gautam. The comments section of the post has been flooded with compliments as fans love to see the sweet bond the family shares.

Mahesh Babu’s love for Gautam

Actor Mahesh Babu recently took to Instagram to share a sweet family picture featuring son Gautam. The picture has been taken amidst a family vacation where they seem to be having a gala time. The father-son duo is settled at the breakfast table in the picture while they share a memorable moment. The candid moment is a part of Mahesh Babu’s ‘Travel Diaries’ segment which was commenced a few days back.

Mahesh Babu is seen dressed in a pair of dark blue comfortable pants and a matching check shirt. He has also added a pair of black shades, completing his vacation look. Gautam Ghattamaneni, on the other hand, is seen dressed in a simple grey shirt while he gets a crushing hug, out of love. A fruit bowl is also spotted on the table, indicating that they just got done with a healthy meal.

In the caption for the post, Mahesh Babu has spoken about the unique bond he shares with his son Gautam. He has written that it is becoming more and more difficult for him to hug his son as time passes by. He has also mentioned that he never needs a reason or a specific time to show love towards Gautam. In the hashtags for the post, Mahesh Babu has mentioned that it is actions that matter the most. Have a look at the post on Mahesh Babu’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have mentioned how adorable the father-son duo is. A few people have also dropped a bunch of emoticons expressing their thoughts about the sweet photograph. Have a look at a few comments here.

