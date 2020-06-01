From His Favourite Food To Best Cricketer, Mahesh Babu Answers His Fans' Questions

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu has been social distancing while at home, like most other celebs, due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. The actor recently took to his Instagram account to have an interactive chat session with his fans. During the interaction, Mahesh Babu answered an array of questions that his fans bombarded him with. Right from his favorite Marvel character to his favorite filmmaker, Mahesh Babu revealed them all, not disappointing his die-hard fans.

Mahesh Babu revealed the dish that he can cook for his kids

Mahesh Babu was quipped by one of the fans on his favorite color and food. To this, he replied with his favorite color to be blue and that his favorite food to be the traditional Hyderabadi biryani. Mahesh Babu was literally every dad during the lockdown when he hilariously replied that Maggi dish is the only food item that he can cook for his kids, Gautam and Sitara.

Mahesh Babu was also quipped about his ongoing lockdown life with his family which he described as to be an experience of a lifetime. He revealed that he is pulling out some things on this phase which he could not have done had he had been working. However, when Mahesh Babu was quipped on whether he admires filmmaker Puri Jagganadh, the superstar was quick to reply that the latter is one of his favorite directors.

The actor also said that he is still waiting for Puri Jagganadh to narrate his script to him. The Maharishi actor was also asked about who is his favorite Marvel characters. To this, the actor replied saying Iron Man and Hulk.

However, one of the most endearing answers from Mahesh came when he was asked about who was his crush. To this, he replied that his crush was Namrata Shirodkar whom he ended up marrying later. This was truly an adorable revelation from the actor.

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor was also quipped on how he would like to be remembered. To this, he really had a beautiful answer wherein he said that he would like to be remembered as a good actor, a loving husband to his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and a caring father to his kids, Gautam and Sitara. The Bharat Ane Nenu actor also revealed his favorite cricketers to be Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

