Mahesh Babu Calls His Quarantine Life 'experience Of A Lifetime'

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu has been quarantining at home, like most other celebs, due to the Coronavirus outbreak. While being homebound, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor has been spending some quality time with his family. Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have been sharing some of the sweetest moments they share with their kids.

Mahesh Babu recently took to his Instagram account to interact with his fans. During the interaction, he spoke about an array of topics. He gave his fans an insight into how his COVID-19 lockdown is going on. Mahesh Babu revealed what he was doing during the COVID-19 lockdown. Check out what he had to say.

Mahesh Babu’s Instagram

Mahesh Babu stated that the COVID-19 lockdown has been a life-changing experience. Although he misses going to work, he stated that he enjoys spending time with his family. He stated that the quarantine has allowed him to do many things which he normally would be able to do. As he is working most of the time, Mahesh Babu seems to enjoy having some downtime with his family.

On the Instagram session, Mahesh Babu mentioned that he has been reading a book and watching movies and web series while being in the quarantine. He also mentioned that he often goes for a swim and that he is also getting some workout done during the quarantine. Mahesh Babu on Instagram revealed that he is catching up with his kids and also playing with his dogs while being homebound.

Mahesh Babu also said that he has been playing online games, especially baseball with his son Gautam during the quarantine. Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have been sharing pictures of their family spending time together while being in the COVID-19 lockdown. Fans claim that Mahesh Babu's family looks adorable in the quarantine pictures.

After the interaction session on Mahesh Babu’s Instagram concluded, he posted a picture saying that he had a great time catching up with his fans. Mahesh Babu mentioned that the ‘Quarantine catch up’ session was a success and that he wants to do it again sometime. He urged his fans to stay home and stay safe in these trying times.

Mahesh Babu has been telling his fans that it is necessary that each and everyone follows the norms of quarantine. He recently posted a picture of himself wearing a mask and asked his fans to ‘adapt to the new normal’. He even stated that wearing a mask is mandatory during the global epidemic of coronavirus.

