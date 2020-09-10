'Good To Be Back': Mahesh Babu Shares Glimpse Of 'post Pack Up Shot' As He Resumes Shoot

South superstar Mahesh Babu has resumed filming for his next. On September 9, Wednesday, the actor took his Instagram handle and reposted a picture from his recent photoshoot. The shoot pictures where clicked by celebrity photographer Avinash Gowarikar. Take a look at Mahesh Babu's photos:

Mahesh Babu's recent photoshoot by Avinash Gowarikar

In this Instagram post, Mahesh Babu shared a monochromic still of him. He smiled for the camera with a stylish hairdo. Mahesh Babu's caption read as: "Missed your post pack up shots!! Good to be back ðŸ˜Ž @avigowariker ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ‘ðŸ»

@thetyagiakshay @sallu.al Makeup courtesy K Pattabhi Ramarao

#Repost • @avigowariker #PostPackUpShot after a #PostCovidBreak with the SuperStar! @urstrulymahesh back to work with a smashing new look!! @namratashirodkar #MaheshBabu #BrandShoot #ShootModeOn #Bnwphoto".

Fans call him "awesome"

Fans and followers went gaga over Mahesh Babu's Instagram post. Some of them praised the actor saying he was aging backwards, while many were excited to see him back on screens. One of the users wrote, "Felt like it is 2007 ðŸ˜Ž. Didn't age since athidhi ðŸ™ðŸ¼" (sic). Another fan reacted, "The way you look at the camera makes me go crazyyyyâ¤ï¸" (sic). Take a look at some more fans' comments below.

Mahesh Babu recently shot for an ad at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu's team took to Twitter and shared his pictures online. The tweet read as "SuperStar @urstrulymahesh is Back on sets for an Ad shoot !!! The ad shoot will take place today and tomorrow in Hyderabad!".

SuperStar @urstrulymahesh is Back on sets for an Ad shoot !!! The ad shoot will take place today and tomorrow in Hyderabad! pic.twitter.com/AZsXjLWWO0 — Team Mahesh Babu (@MBofficialTeam) September 9, 2020

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Released on January 10, 2020, the film is helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The director has also been credited for writing the film. Apart from Mahesh Babu, Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayshanti and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. It follows the story of an army major, who is transferred to Kurnool on a mission to keep the country safe from external threats. For his next, the actor will soon start shooting for his next, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is directed by Parasuram. It also stars Keerthy Suresh opposite Mahesh Babu.

