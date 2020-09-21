Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar Pose For Candid Pic, Latter Pens 'perception Of Love'

On September 20, actor-producer Namrata Shirodkar took to her social media handle and shared an adorable picture of herself along with husband-actor Mahesh Babu. While writing a brief caption for the photo, Namrata also revealed that the still was captured by their daughter Sitara. On the other side, Namrata elaborated her "perception" about being in love. Explaining her piece of mind on the same, she also stated that love is "the truest and highest" form of being evolved. Scroll down to take a look at Namrata Shirodkar's latest Instagram post.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's picture

The caption read, "The more I think the more I’m convinced the root cause of our Being, is governed by love â¤ï¸ Love is the only emotion that makes us live happy lives .. kindness, empathy compassion all stem from this emotion of love ♥ï¸♥ï¸love is the truest n highest form of being evolved !! This is my perception !! So be loving and be kind and be compassionate people to each other !! We have one live to live and one life to give ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸#behappy #besafe #bekind this ones with my true happiness !! Pic.Courtesy @sitaraghattamaneni".

Within a few hours, the post managed to bag more than 70k double-taps from Namrata's 2M Instagram followers; and is still counting. On the other side, her sister Shilpa Shirodkar showered love on Namrata as she wrote, "I love you both so so so much" while Pony Prakashraj sent "big tight hugs" virtually in the comments section. Meanwhile, a fan asserted, "This can’t be more cuter". A section of fans flooded the comments box with fire and heart-eye emoticons. A few fans also used terms as "power couple" and "couple-goals" for the duo.

Interestingly, this is not the first time when Shirodkar has dedicated a social media post to hubby Mahesh. Earlier in August to celebrate the 45th birthday of the Maharshi actor, wife Namrata shared a picture, in which the former was seen kissing the latter on her forehead. Writing a heartwarming caption, Namrata wrote, "True love is how I experience it with YOU♥ï¸♥ï¸ Happy Birthday MB I love you now and always".

