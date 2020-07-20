Mahesh Babu Celebrates Daughter Sitara's 8th B'day With An Adorable Post; See Video

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is over the moon right now. Babu is celebrating his daughter Sitara’s eighth birthday. He took to Instagram and shared an adorable post to celebrate Sitara’s birthday with his fans. Find out more details about this story here.

Mahesh Babu posts an adorable birthday post for Sitara

Telugu actor and producer Mahesh Babu is spending quality time with his family in quarantine. The actor is constantly keeping is fans posted about his day-to-day schedule amidst this lockdown. No wonder, the actor also celebrated his daughter’s birthday with his Instagram family.

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared a sweet birthday video for his daughter Sitara. Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has turned eight today. In this sweet video, Mahesh Babu shared many of his moments with his daughter.

The video also featured Sitara right from her years as a baby to her various trips with her parents and brother. Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar is also present in many of these little videos and photos. Apart from posting this video, Mahesh Babu also wrote a beautiful caption with this post.

He wrote, “So fast so 8. I love you like you will never know. Wishing you a very happy birthday Parpi. #SituPapaTurns8 @Sitaraghattamaneni”. Take a look at Mahesh Babu’s adorable birthday post for Sitara here.

The moment Mahesh Babu posted this adorable video, his fans started commenting on it. Babu’s fans also joined in to celebrate Sitara’s birthday and started wishing her in the comment section. Take a look at some of these comments on Mahesh Babu’s post here.

Apart from celebrating his daughter’s birthday and spending quality time with his family, Mahesh Babu is also spreading awareness about Coronavirus. He is also urging his fans to start wearing masks and protect themselves and others. In an Instagram post a few weeks ago, the Telugu actor sported a mask and wrote, “We are opening up. Slowly, but surely. In a time like this, masks are mandatory. Make it a point to wear a mask every time you step out, that’s least we can do to protect ourselves and others. It may seem odd, but it is the need of the hour and we must get used to it. One step at a time! Let’s adapt to the new normal and get life back on track. It’s cool to be masked. I am. Are you?”

