Namrata Shirodkar Gives A View Of Her And Mahesh Babu's Personalised Gym; Check Video

Bollywood actor Namrata Shirodkar is quite active on social media. Recently, she treated her followers with a glimpse of their personalised gym on July 15, 2020, Wednesday. The actor took to her official Instagram account and posted a short clip of the same with a peppy song by Imagine Dragons. Check out Namrata Shirodkar’s social media post:

Namrata Shirodkar shares a glimpse of her personalized gym

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a video of their personalised gym through her official Instagram handle. She also added an energetic song, Thunder by Imagine Dragons alongside the post. The actor's video features the lavish gym with different equipment like dumbbells. Namrata Shirodkar’s workout space also flaunts a big television-set in the middle of the room. Their gym also has a swimming pool in which the couple dips and relaxes after a hectic day.

The video also showcases a glimpse of a poster of her husband, Mahesh Babu. It also has a quote written beside the actor’s photo. It reads, 'As long as there is no enemy within, the enemy outside can do you no harm'.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Namrata Shirodkar expressed her love for the gym and fitness. She wrote, "Never too tired for the gym. Hustle hard #feelitreelit #feelthethunder #homegym (sic)”. Check out the actor’s Instagram video:

Response on Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram video

In less than a day of posting, Namrata Shirodkar’s Instagram post garnered more than 40,000 likes. Moreover, her social media fans and followers also dropped appreciative comments on the photo-sharing platform. They posted fire and heart emoticons apart from applauding Mahesh Babu's poster in the video. Right after checking the post, Shilpa Shirodkar also took to the comment section and wrote, “Awesome chinâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”. It received more than 20 likes from the fans. Check out her comment:

