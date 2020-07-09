Mahesh Babu & Namrata Share Netflix's 'Dark' Review, Call It 'unbelievably Conceived'

Tamil actor Mahesh Babu has been making the most of the lockdown as seen through his social media post. Recently, the actor was left stunned after watching the much-acclaimed series titled Dark on Netflix. He seems to have loved the series so much that he took to his Instagram handle to recommend it to his fans.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the poster image of the series. In the picture, a boy wearing a bright yellow jacket and blue jeans can be seen staring at a cave that is pitch black. Along with this chilling poster, Mahesh also gave his reviews about the series. He wrote saying, “#DARK !! Unbelievably conceived, written and executed!! Strongly recommend watching the original German version with English subtitles.”

However, it seems like he is not the only one who has loved the series. Mahesh Babu’s wife and actor Namrata Shirodkar also went on to leave a comment on the post giving her reviews. She wrote "Mind-bending reality! Makes u wonder is this really how it could possibly be!!” She also gave a “10/10” for the series. Take a look at the post and comment below.

Also read | Dark Season 3 Characters: Who Is Eva In Dark? Find Out The Real Identity Of The Character

Fans could not agree much on seeing the post. They flooded the comment section with several messages praising the series and its gripping plot. Some of them said that they are still watching the series. While the others said that have already watched and loved Dark. Check out a few comments from fans below.

Also read | "Is It Just Me....'': Sonakshi Sinha Gives Her Verdict On Sci-fi Show 'Dark' Season 3

About the series

Dark is a science-fiction thriller series created by Jantje Friese and Baran Bo Odar. The show deals with time travel, hence so many of its characters are played by more than two actors. The series stars Andreas Pietschmann, Louis Hofmann, Dietrich Hollinderbäumer, Sebastian Rudolph, Angela Winkler, Daan Lennard Liebrenz, Nina Kronjäger, Winfried Glatzeder, and others. The series reportedly features over 50 actors excluding the guest appearances.

Ever since its release, the show has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet. Fans and audiences have been loving the series and are also sharing their favourite scenes on their social media handle. Watch the trailer below.

Also read | Who Is Silja In Dark? Here Is How This Mysterious Character Is Related To The Family Tree

Also read | Mumbai Police Gives 'Dark' Series Reference While Urging Everyone To Wear Mask Amid COVID

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.