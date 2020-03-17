Mahesh Babu's Rare Childhood Picture With Beaming Smile Will Leave You Surprised

Actor-producer Mahesh Babu is not only a famous name of Telugu cinema but has also stolen many hearts with his performances. Mahesh Babu enjoys a huge fanbase. These fans not only keep updating about Mahesh Babu's whereabouts but also give a sneak peek into his life. Recently, a fan page on Instagram shared a rare picture of Mahesh Babu's childhood.

Interestingly, in the rare photo, Mahesh Babu is seen posing with someone. As the picture is old, Mahesh Babu looks unrecognisable in the photo. With an all smiling face, Mahesh Babu is sporting a pink shirt paired with a pair of pants. In the comments section, a lot of fans poured their love with heart and fire emoticons. Meanwhile, a section of fans started guessing the person posing with Mahesh.

Take a look below

A couple of weeks back, the same fan page shared another rare picture of Mahesh Babu. In the photo, the 44-year-old actor was clicked with a girl. Mahesh Babu looked around 15-16 years old in the photo. His fans and followers can't stop gushing around him after seeing these pictures surfing on the internet. Take a look below:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, will be next seen in the Vamshi Paidipally directorial. The film has been tentatively titled SSMB 27. Reportedly, it is a mafia-based story in which the actor will be seen essaying dual roles. The actor-director duo has collaborated together for the second time. Thaman will compose the music of SSMB 27.

