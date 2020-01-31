Mahesh Babu's Father, Superstar Krishna Praises Him For The Success Of Sarileru Neekvvaru

Iconic Mahesh Babu’s latest release Sarileru Neekvvaru has emerged out as the first massive hit of the Telugu cinema in 2020. Sarileru Neekvvaru was released on the day of Makar Sankranti, the big-budgeted movie successfully managed to garner an amazing response from the masses. The film has earned over Rs. 200 crores in less than two weeks. With Mahesh Babu’s splendid performance, the hilarious comedy has created a rage in the theatres.

Mahesh Babu has not only impressed the audiences with his acting skills but has also left fans stumped with his dance moves in Sarileru Neekvvaru. After the humungous response from the audiences, Mahesh Babu’s father megastar Krishna, who is also a veteran actor conveyed his happiness in a short video. Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu not only posted the short video but also thanked him for praising the movie.

In the video, the 76-year-old superstar hailed the director of the Sarileru Neekvvaru for not compromising and keeping the proceedings interesting throughout the film. Superstar Krishna also praised the producer of the movie for not reducing any production value. According to him, Mahesh Babu’s movie will certainly have a long run in the theatres.

Watch the video here:

Everything boils down to this!!!

Thank you, my Superstar...Sarileru Neekevvaru♥🤗👍 https://t.co/pa9QFZavVv — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 31, 2020

About the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru:

Sarileru Neekvvaru is a 2020 Indian Telugu-language action film written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film stars Mahesh Babu as Indian Army Major Ajay Krishna while Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead role, Samskruthi. Sarileru Neekvvaru also features Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Jayaprakash Reddy, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay. The film was theatrically released on 11 January 2020.

