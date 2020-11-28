Namrata Shirodkar Shares A Picture Of Mahesh Babu And Son Gautam, Quips 'Carbon-copy'

Namrata Shirodkar is quite active on her Instagram as she uploads pictures from her travels, with her family and very frequently about her children. In a recent post on her feed, she has shared a picture of husband Mahesh Babu and son Gautam and has a particular remark on their resemblance. Read along to have a look at the picture and more:

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Shares Yet Another Gorgeous Picture Form Maldives Vacation

Namrata Shirodkar’s Instagram post

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram yesterday on November 27, 2020, as she shared a picture of husband Mahesh Babu and son Gautam. The picture is taken from as the father and son walk in front of Namrata and she calls them ‘carbon copies’ of each other. Namrata wrote, “Carbon-copy” followed by three red heart emojis and the hashtags #family and #love.

The post has gained 52k likes so far and has fans of Mahesh Babu and Namrata commenting on the pictures. A series of followers have dropped loving emojis under the post. Have a look at the comments here:

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Aari Arjunan Questions Shivani Narayanan About Her Relation With Bala

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu Instagram posts

The couple who has been married for over 15 years now are often seen posting pictures with both their children, Gautam and Sitara. They post pictures from fun times together at home, to the banter between them and their kids and more. On Diwali 2020, Namrata shared a picture of Mahesh Babu and both the kids where in Sitara is sitting in his lap and fidgeting with his nose and Gautam stands behind them.

For the caption she wrote, “My Diwali starts here let’s light a Diya this year to spread the message of love and peace ... let’s drive out the toxic mind and welcome the hearts filled with love, it’s always been only about love .. and this year we all have known that without love in our hearts it’s not possible to move forward .. from a little far away wishing all my friends’ family and loved ones a very happy Diwali and a prosperous new year”.

Also Read: Netflix's Multi-starrer Tamil Anthology 'Paava Kadhaigal' To Release On December 18

Also Read: Nadirsha's Daughter Aaiysha Gets Engaged, Ceremony Attended By Many Popular Actors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.