Mahesh Babu Shares Glimpse Of 'family Time' While Having 'dinner With The Gang'

On November 11, 2020, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture captured in a restaurant. He is seen enjoying his time with family as he captioned the post as 'Dinner with the gang'. He added #familytime #bonappetit. In the picture, he is seen wearing a blue t-shirt sitting beside his two children Gautam Krishna and Sitara. The family looks adorable as they smile while posing for the camera. Many of Mahesh’s fans dropped red hearts and lovely comments.

Mahesh Babu shares glimpses of family dinner

Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar, too, posted a picture from her vacation with hubby and her kids. She keeps on sharing pictorial updates from the holiday on Instagram. The recent pictures are from their dinner date which showed Telugu star Mahesh and kids striking a pose for the camera. She wrote, “Dinner date done right with NETSU! You have my heart #traveldiaries #timeout @urstrulymahesh @gautamghattamaneni @sitaraghattamaneni.”

Mahesh is often seen spending quality time with his family. He treats his fans by posting pictures of his activities on social media. In his another recent post, the South Indian star is seen hugging his son Gautam Krishna wearing shades. He captioned the picture as, “It’s a lot more difficult to hug him now. Never needed a reason or a perfect time". He added red hearts and "#traveldiaries #ItsActionsThatMatter @gautamghattamaneni". His wife Namrata Shirodkar’s elder sister Shilpa Shirodkar dropped red hearts in the comments. Actor Manjula Ghattamaneni commented, “Such pranksters.” His fans too poured love in comments.

According to India Today, currently, the family is in Dubai enjoying their holidays. It was only after eight months that the actor decided to go on vacation. Namrata’s sister Shilpa has also joined the family trip. Mahesh will soon start shooting for his new movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor has produced his upcoming movie Major which is inspired by 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Mahesh Babu has appeared in more than 25 movies. He is popular for his roles in Attadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, Businessman, Srimanthudu, Sarileri Neekevvaru and many more. The actor is married to Namrata Shirodkar after being in a four years relationship.

Image Source: Mahesh Babu Instagram

