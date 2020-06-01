Mahesh Babu Discloses If His Son Would Follow His Footsteps And Become An Actor

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu shares a great bond with his 13-year-old son Gautam Ghattamaneni. The father-son duo has been spending time together during the quarantine. Right from having heart-to-heart conversations to having a video game playoffs, Mahesh Babu and his son have been spending a lot of quality time with each other.

Recently, Mahesh Babu recently took to his Instagram account to interact with his fans. During the interaction, he spoke about an array of topics. He gave his fans an insight into how his COVID-19 lockdown has been going on. He also spoke about his son’s future plans and if he would make a career as an actor.

Mahesh Babu’s Instagram

Mahesh Babu’s Instagram interaction with his fans was a great success. He spoke about his son being a part of the film industry. While disclosing if Mahesh Babu’s son would follow his father’s footsteps, Mahesh Babu said that he thinks his son wants to be an actor. However, he added that only time will tell if his son Gautam Ghattamaneni wants to become an actor.

Mahesh Babu had recently shared a video where he is seen comparing his height with his son. One of his fans also asked him if his son was taller than him, to which Mahesh Babu replied that he is still a few inches taller than his son. However, he mentioned that his son is getting taller in the video that he had shared previously.

Mahesh Babu’s family

In the video shared by Mahesh Babu previously, he is seen competing with his son while playing the video game Wii. In the game, the father-son duo is seen playing a game of tennis. While initially Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam seems to be winning, the actor seems to have turned the tables soon enough. In the video, Mahesh Babu is seen wearing a blue coloured casual t-shirt and a pair of similar coloured full-length pyjama. Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam is seen wearing a white coloured t-shirt and a pair of printed black coloured shorts.

After the interaction session on Mahesh Babu’s Instagram concluded, he posted a picture saying that he had a great time catching up with his fans. Mahesh Babu mentioned that the ‘Quarantine catch up’ session was a success and that he wants to do it again sometime. He urged his fans to stay home and stay safe in these trying times.

