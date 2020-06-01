Mahesh Babu Reveals Whom He Had A Crush On; Check Full Details

South Indian actor Mahesh Babu is one of the most bankable actors of the Telugu film fraternity. Mahesh Babu and his wife actor Namrata Shirodkar are considered to be the power couple of the Telugu film industry. The couple has been married for about 15 years now and has two children together. While interacting with his fans on Mahesh Babu's Instagram, he spoke about a woman he had a crush on.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Combined Net Worth Will Astonish You

Mahesh Babu’s crush

While interacting with his fans during a question and answer session on Instagram, Mahesh Babu was asked if he has a crush on anybody. The actor revealed that he had a crush on someone when he was 26 years old. He further stated that he married the woman he had a crush on back then. He tagged his wife Namrata Shirodkar and stated that he had a crush on his wife.

In the same question and answer session, Mahesh Babu was asked who his best friend was. He simply tagged his wife, claiming that she was his best friend. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have acted together in the film Vasmi and the fans have loved their chemistry ever since.

According to reports, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar first met on the set of their movie Vasmi in 2000. The co-stars started dating after the shooting of the movie was wrapped up. After five years of courtship, Mahesh and Namrata tied the knot in 2005. The couple has a son named Gautam and a daughter named Sitara.

ALSO READ: Namrata Shirodkar Shares A Video Of Husband Mahesh Babu's Gym; Check Details

ALSO READ: Namrata Shirodkar's 'water Babies' Mahesh Babu & Sitara 'get Ready For Swim-lap'; See Post

Mahesh Babu has been in lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. While the actor has been spreading awareness about the coronavirus, he has also been urging his fans to stay home. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor himself has been homebound and has been spending some quality time with his family. Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing some of the sweetest moments from their family time with their kids Gautam,13 and 7-year-old Sitara.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been spreading awareness about COVID-19. The couple has been urging their fans to stay home and spend time with their loved ones. In the question and answer session on Mahesh Babu's Instagram as well, he constantly told his fans to wear a mask and be safe. After the interaction session was concluded, Mahesh Babu on Instagram mentioned that he had a great time interacting with his fans. He stated that they should do the 'quarantine catch up' some other time as well.

ALSO READ: Namrata Shirodkar: On Her B'day, Check Out Her Adorable Pictures With Husband Mahesh Babu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.