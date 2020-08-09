Mahesh Babu's Upcoming 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Motion Poster Released On His 45th Birthday

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu’s birthday celebrations turned double for his fans as the makers of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata unveiled the motion poster of the film. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the electrifying motion poster on Twitter that has taken social media by storm. The highlight of the motion poster is a rupee coin being tossed by Mahesh Babu which just instills the curiosity among fans to eagerly wait for the film.

Makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata unveils motion poster

The film directed by Parasuram will mark the first collaboration with the director and actor Mahesh Babu. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus. According to reports, the makers are yet to resume the shooting of the film, which got delayed due to unprecedented COVID-19 lockdown. Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the female lead role in the film. The actress revealed the same through an Instagram live session. Manahati actor Keerthy Suresh announced that she had bagged the role in the prestigious project. He took to Instagram and interacted with her fans on the platform while revealing details about her upcoming venture.

MOTION POSTER... Team #SarkaruVaariPaata unveil the motion poster to celebrate #MaheshBabu's birthday today... #MaheshBabu and director #Parasuram are collaborating for the first time... Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus. #HBDMaheshBabu #SSMB27 pic.twitter.com/efRXEmxk3D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 9, 2020

Previously, the actor had already done a movie opposite Pawan Kalyan. Now, the makers have successfully roped in Keerthy Suresh for a commercial project. The music of the film is by Thaman. Nothing much about the film has been revealed yet, but according to reports it is said to be a thriller with the theme of corruption at government offices.

The poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer film was released on the actor's father and actor Krishna Ghattamaneni’s 77th birthday. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu who ringed in his 45th birthday on August 9, was last seen in Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie, starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, documented the tale of an army officer, who is on a mission to save the country from external threats. The movie released in January 2020, reportedly grossed more than Rs 200 crores at the box office and also received immense love and appreciation from the fans.

