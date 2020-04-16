Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shares Adorable 'candid' Moments Of The Actor With His Kids

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the power couples of Tollywood. Mahesh Babu has not only won the hearts of his audience with his commendable acting skills but has also managed to create a balance in his professional and personal life. He is a doting father to his kids Gautam and Sitara. Recently, Mahesha Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar shared some adorable throwback pictures of him with his son Gautam.

Namrata Shirodkar has been exploring some old gems from her gallery amid the lockdown. She shared a series of pictures of Mahesh Babu with his son and daughter. In the first picture, Mahesh Babu is seen sharing a moment with his son where the two are smiling and talking. It is a candid picture where Mahesh Babu is seen wearing a handkerchief as a mask. The second picture is a candid picture of Mahesh Babu and his daughter. The two are seen looking at something, while his daughter stands near him wearing a mask. Namrata Shirodkar captioned this picture as, “You don’t need to be a super-hero to wear a mask! Protect your loved ones with an MYOM - make your own mask!”

Mahesh Babu's wife shared another picture of the actor with his son. It is a candid picture of Mahesh Babu enjoying with his son. The two are seen having fun on the bed with his son sitting on his back. Mahesh Babu is seen all smiles as he plays with his son. She captioned the picture, "One for each day😍😍memory therapy 💕💕Little moments... great memories ❤❤❤"

