Namrata Shirodkar Is Crushing Over Husband Mahesh Babu's Smile; Watch Video

Namrata Shirodkar is known for her great acting skills and has marked a niche for herself in the Bollywood industry. She holds a huge fan following on social media and she never fails to be active on her social media. Today, she posted a video in which she can be seen crushing over her husband, Mahesh Babu.

Also read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Namrata Shirodkar Shares An Adorable Pics With Parents

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a video of her husband in which he can be seen smiling. The song that was playing in the background was Mine by Bazzi. She captioned her post by saying that those were the smiles for the day. Fans and followers showered her post with numerous likes and comments in no time.

Also read: Namrata Shirodkar's Films Where She Played Headstrong Roles; From 'Maseeha' To 'Aaghaaz'

Namrata often shares pictures of Mahesh on her Instagram. A few days ago, she shared a picture of him in which he can be seen at the airport. Mahesh can be seen in a brown hoodie and paired his look with sunglasses. She captioned her post by saying that who could look like that at 3 in the morning. She added love-struck emojis and continued saying that time flew when one had a drop-dead gorgeous man sitting right in front while waiting to board a flight.

Also read: Namrata Shirodkar Shares A Picture Of Mahesh Babu And Son Gautam, Quips 'Carbon-copy'

About Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar:

The couple met each other for the first time in 2000 during their film Vamsi. Both spent some time together on the sets of Vamsi and by the end of the film’s shooting, they began to date each other. After dating for more than four years, they got married in 2005. The couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary this year and are parents to two adorable kids.

Mahesh also shared a post with Namrata on their 15th anniversary. The two of them can be seen having a happy time. He captioned his post by saying that he loved Namrata a little more every day and wished her a happy 15th anniversary.

Namrata Shirodkar has been seen in films such as Bride And Prejudice, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Tehzeeb, Vaastav, Pukar and others. She will soon be seen in Helloo India. Mahesh Babu was last seen in the film named Sarileru Neekevvaru. He has starred in many films such as Maharshi, Pokiri, Bharat Ane Nenu and others. He will soon in be seen in the upcoming movie named Major.

Also read: Namrata Shirodkar Gushes Over Mahesh Babu & Sitara; Exclaims 'cuties In Action'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.