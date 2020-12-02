Mahesh Babu Is Grateful As AMB Cinemas Turns 2; Announces It Will Reopen On December 4

AMB Cinemas aka Asian Mahesh Babu Cinemas was his first venture into the film exhibition business. Mahesh Babu, along with Narayandas Narang of Asian Group officially inaugurated the seven-screen multiplex two years ago on December 2, 2018. AMB Cinemas is located at Hyderabad. After a huge gap of nine months due to the pandemic, AMB is all set to be reopened from December 4.

As AMB turned two today, Mahesh posted about the same on his Instagram. Sharing a clip of AMB cinemas, he said a big thank you to the entire team for their continual efforts even during unprecedented times. He hoped that one enjoyed their movie-going experience at AMB cinemas. He also added that all measures were taken to ensure the safety of all, and they had well sanitized the cinema. The actor also shared the same on his Twitter handle.

Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar shared the same clip on her Instagram and in her caption, she thanked the team of AMB cinemas for creating a safe and pleasant cinema experience amidst the current situation. Namrata also shared a short video of herself on Twitter. In her video, she addressed the audience and welcomed them back to AMB for a safe and fun movie experience.

Yesterday, it was announced on AMB Cinemas' Twitter handle that they started with online bookings. The Hollywood film Tenet is set to release on December 4. The movie will be about a secret agent who goes on a mission to prevent the start of World War III. It seems to be the most awaited Hollywood film and has been allotted the first show and second show booking slots from December 1 at AMB Cinemas. Shows went houseful instantly after the online bookings were open to the public.

The Tamil film actor, Rana Daggubati took to Twitter to share about how excited he was for Tenet’s screening at AMB Cinemas. Sharing a poster of AMB Cinemas he wrote that he could not wait to watch Tenet at AMB. He also shared a snapshot of other movies that were currently available for booking at AMB Cinemas.

