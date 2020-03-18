Mahesh Babu In Talks With Debutante Directors For His Next Film?

Mahesh Babu’s film Sarileru Neekevvaru recently celebrated a 50-day succeful run at the the box office. Meanwhile, the actor also achieved another milestone with 9 million followers on Twitter. He is one of the most loved stars in the Telugu film industry. Recently, it was reported that Mahesh Babu is likely to collaborate with debutantes for his next film. Here is all you should know.

Mahesh Babu in talks with debutante’s directors:

According to reports, the actor is meeting debutante directors and is listening to scripts. Apart from this, it was also reported that Mahesh Babu will work under director Vamshi Paidipally. It was reported that the film will be titled SSMB 27. More details about the film have not been revealed yet, but media reports suggest that Mahesh Babu’s next movie will be a mafia-related story. Some reports also suggest that Mahesh Babu will be seen in a double role. Vamshi Paidipally’s film is reportedly going to be similar to Rajinikanth’s hit 1995 Tamil film Baasha.

SSMB 27 is the second film where actor Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally will be seen together. The film is in its preproduction stage. It is also reported that S Thaman will compose the music for the film.

