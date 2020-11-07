Mahesh Babu's Rare Picture With Son Gautam Shows Them Having A Candid Moment

Namrata Shirodkar is not only a very popular name in the Indian entertainment industry, but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Namrata Shirodkar never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Recently, Namrata Shirodkar shared a rare picture of husband Mahesh Babu with their son Gautam.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's BTS Picture Shared By Wife Namrata As He Enjoys Moment To Himself

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram post

Recently, on November 6, 2020, Namrata Shirodkar took to her official Instagram handle in order to share a rare and throwback picture of Mahesh Babu with their son Gautam. Namrata Shirodkar captioned the post, “A rare one.. all the boys in the house 😍😍😍 @urstrulymahesh @gautamghattamaneni”.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Started Career As Child Artist, Did You Know? Take A Look At His Work

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu's son Gautam turned 14 years old a couple of months ago. It was an intimate celebration with only family and closed friends invited. On this happy occasion, Namrata Shirodkar took to her official Instagram handle to share a heart-warming post for her son. While sharing pictures from the time Gautam Ghattamaneni was born, Namrata Shirodkar captioned the picture, “Gautam’s entry into this world made our lives change forever ♥️ ♥️ he brought us happiness and more love in our ‘first time parents’ lives 😘😘😘. Today he’s 14 and each year he has only added more and more of love and happiness making us happy and proud parents. Happy birthday my darling son... I love you so so much ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ @gautamghattamaneni”.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Reveals The Actor Loves To 'land His Feet In A Spa'

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu started dating during the shoot of B. Gopal's Vamsi in Australia. After four years of relationship, they got married on February 10, 2005, at the Marriott Hotel, Mumbai, during the shooting of Athadu. On August 31, 2006, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar welcomed home their first new born baby, Gautam. Later, on July 20, 2012, the couple had another baby and this time it was a girl. They named her Sitara.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Wishes One Of His "favourite Cricketers" Virat Kohli On His Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.