Glimpses Of Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara's Intimate Quarantine Birthday Celebration

Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, recently celebrated her eighth birthday while being settled at home. A bunch of pictures was uploaded on social media, from the intimate ceremony which was organised by Sitara’s mother, Namrata Shirodkar. The decoration was mainly done with sober coloured balloons and various hand-crafted cut-outs that added a homely feel. Sitara Ghattamaneni was also treated with an electric pink cake, to mark the special day.

Sitara Ghattamaneni’s birthday celebration

Sitara Ghattamaneni celebrated her eighth birthday on July 20, 2020, while being in the safety of her home, with her family. The official Instagram handle of Sitara Ghattamaneni posted a bunch of pictures and videos from the intimate celebration which was organised and implemented by mother, Namrata Shirodkar. In the video posted, Sitara Ghattamaneni can be seen being surprised by a small set up that includes a Happy Birthday card, a bunch of balloons, handmade cut-outs, and a basket full of goodies. She was also presented with a greeting card and a few gifts at midnight.

In the caption for the post, Sitara Ghattamaneni could be seen thanking mother, Nimrata Shirodkar, for her efforts and for putting together the special birthday surprise. The eight-year-old has written that she received a complete hamper, full of Llama goodies which is one of her favourites. She also thanked her family for making her birthday special with the sweet gesture and the hamper. Have a look at the pictures from Sitara Ghattamaneni’s Instagram here.

Namrata Shirodkar also took to Instagram to share a picture of the birthday celebration held on July 20. In the picture posted, Sitara Ghattamaneni could be seen having a peaceful quarantine birthday with a pink coloured two-tier cake decorated with cactus and Llama figures. In the caption for the post, the actor wished her “sweet lovely” a happy quarantine birthday and also mentioned that they sealed the special day with a much-necessary cake.

Actor Mahesh Babu also wished his daughter Sitara through his official Instagram account at midnight. The actor posted a compilation video of various father-daughter moments that are memorable to them. He wished his little girl through the caption for the post, while also expressing the strong affection that he has for her. He mentioned her pet name, “Situ Papa” while addressing the special occasion. Have a look at the video from Mahesh Babu’s Instagram here.

