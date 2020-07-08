Mahesh Babu Shares Photo With Make-up Artist Pattabhi, Pens A Note On His Birthday

Actor Mahesh Babu recently penned a heartfelt note for his makeup artist Pattabhi to wish him on his birthday. The Tollywood star also shared a photo where fans can see that he is receiving a touch up from the artist. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Mahesh Babu pens a heartfelt note for Pattabhi

On July 8, 2020, Mahesh Babu took to his official social media handle and penned a heartfelt note for one of his internal team members. Sharing a photo that featured Pattabhi, the Maharshi star wrote, “Happy Birthday Pattabhi. From extensive shoot hours to the last minute touch-ups, he’s the man who's always been there! Wishing you happiness and many blessings''. In the photo he shared, fans can see that Pattabhi is applying some touch-up on the actor’s face. Here is the official social media post by Mahesh Babu:

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

Mahesh Babu is one of the most active social media users and is often seen posting photos and videos of his memorable moments with his friends and family. In turn, his wife and actor Namrata Shirodkar is also seen posting videos and photos of her husband’s routine on her official Instagram handle. Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu tied the knots back in 2015 and are blessed with two children, Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni.

Mahesh Babu made his cameo appearance as a child actor in the film Needa. The actor was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru in the role of Ajay Krishna. It is directed and written by Anil Ravipudi. Sarileru Neekevvaru also featured Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. It also featured Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, and comedy actor Rajendra Prasad in supporting roles. Sarileru Neekevvaru was a huge box-office success.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



The Tollywood actor is all set to star in Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Major. Both the films are expected to release in 2020 but might be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is said to be directed by Parasuram whereas Major will be Sashi Kiran Tikka. Fans of the actor are highly excited about the release of these films.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.